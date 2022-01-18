Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.92

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 375,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 188,781 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $4,030,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,096 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

