FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 32,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.73. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FONAR by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FONAR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FONAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

