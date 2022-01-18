Font (FONT) Price Reaches $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Font has a total market cap of $544,752.51 and $3,177.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00054579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007048 BTC.

About Font

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

