ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $779,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $8,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $2,183,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $11,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $9,598,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

