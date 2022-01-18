FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of FormFactor worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 77.1% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 132.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

