Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.71 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.