Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $117.20

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.20, but opened at $111.20. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $110.86, with a volume of 291 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

