Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

