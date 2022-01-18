Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 23.6%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shares traded up 23.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 7,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

