Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.