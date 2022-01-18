Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.