Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,990,390 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

