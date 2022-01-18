Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,990,390 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.66.
Several research firms have recently commented on FSM. downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 263.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
