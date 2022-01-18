Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,415,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

