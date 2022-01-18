Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 721,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,868. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $70.93 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

