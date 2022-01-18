Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.54. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 581,891 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $538.67 million, a PE ratio of 344.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after acquiring an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,433 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

