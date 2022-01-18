Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) is Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. FOX comprises approximately 3.7% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.34% of FOX worth $71,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9,364.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 779,022 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 66.9% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 421,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 207.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,769,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

