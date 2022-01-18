Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Fox Factory worth $21,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,101,000 after purchasing an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,058,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

