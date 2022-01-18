Franco Valle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BMEA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 220,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.