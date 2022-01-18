Franco Valle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BMEA stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 220,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,796,000 after acquiring an additional 573,983 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth approximately $12,270,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
