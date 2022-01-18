Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,990. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 290,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 157,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,068,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 47,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

