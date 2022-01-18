Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $663,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

