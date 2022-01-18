Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will post $6.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

