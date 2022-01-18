FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.69

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.69 and traded as high as $57.89. FRP shares last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FRP by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FRP by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FRP by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in FRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

