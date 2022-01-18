FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 1,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) by 385.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,226 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

