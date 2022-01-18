FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 116,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.