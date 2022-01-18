FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 25th (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. FTAC Emerald Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

