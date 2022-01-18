fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report $212.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.45 million and the highest is $218.20 million. fuboTV reported sales of $105.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $618.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.74 million to $625.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,806,000 after acquiring an additional 319,843 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in fuboTV by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

