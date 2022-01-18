Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $687.84

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.84 ($9.39) and traded as high as GBX 753.45 ($10.28). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 742 ($10.12), with a volume of 18,756 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 743.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £458.24 million and a P/E ratio of -16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

