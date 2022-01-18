Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Kforce worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 85,256 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFRC stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

