Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 323,500 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,866,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of eXp World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 438,800 shares of company stock worth $16,517,608. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.