Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Copa worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Copa by 20.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 73,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

CPA opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

