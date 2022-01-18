Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of PBF Energy worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 79.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of PBF opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

