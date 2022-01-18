Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,901 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of CarGurus worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,025 shares of company stock worth $18,044,946. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

