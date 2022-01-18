Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,701 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

