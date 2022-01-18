Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $10.08 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,966 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3,040,000.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 168.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 76,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

