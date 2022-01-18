Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Generac worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $306.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.21 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.44 and its 200 day moving average is $413.52.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.55.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

