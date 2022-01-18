Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,576 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of 3D Systems worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.