Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $2,310,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $32,036,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AXON opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.92, a PEG ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 627,828 shares worth $115,279,103. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.