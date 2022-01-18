Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $15.60 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,727 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Red Rock Resorts worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RRR. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

RRR stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

