Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Synaptics worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

