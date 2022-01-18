Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $19.47 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.