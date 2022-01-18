Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $13.07 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 238,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Schrödinger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Schrödinger by 55.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

