Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.15 Million in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Diodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $5,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

