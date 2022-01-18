Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 505,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39,803 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock worth $1,961,491. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

