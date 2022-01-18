Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Otter Tail worth $19,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.48. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTTR. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

