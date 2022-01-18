Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,628 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

