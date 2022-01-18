Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

