Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Envista worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Envista by 966.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

