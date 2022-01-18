Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,290 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Children’s Place worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

