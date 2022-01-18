Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,635 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Mimecast worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 155,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,806 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.