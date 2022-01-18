Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,493 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

