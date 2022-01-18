Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,483 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,483 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

